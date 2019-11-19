Arkansas St. takes on CSU

Arkansas State (4-1) vs. Colorado State (3-1) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Arkansas State (4-1) vs. Colorado State (3-1)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Colorado State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory this past weekend. Colorado State earned a 74-64 win at Loyola Marymount on Saturday, while Arkansas State won 82-68 at home against Idaho on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho has averaged 14.8 points and 11.5 rebounds while Kris Martin has put up 11.3 points and five rebounds. For the Red Wolves, Canberk Kus has averaged 14.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals while J.J. Matthews has put up 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.CLUTCH CANBERK: Kus has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Colorado State has an assist on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Arkansas State has assists on 61 of 88 field goals (69.3 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Arkansas State has averaged 68.2 points per game over its last five games. The Red Wolves have given up 62.2 points per game over that stretch.

