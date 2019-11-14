Arkansas plays host to Montana

Montana (1-1) vs. Arkansas (2-0) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Arkansas both…

Montana (1-1) vs. Arkansas (2-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Arkansas both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. Arkansas earned a 66-43 win over North Texas on Tuesday, while Montana got a 64-50 win over Montana State-Northern on Sunday.

EARLY RISERS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Arkansas scoring this season. For Montana, Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Josh Vazquez and Kyle Owens have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Arkansas’s Joe has attempted 17 3-pointers and has connected on 47.1 percent of them.

STINGY DEFENSE: Arkansas has held opposing teams to 43 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

