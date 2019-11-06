Arizona welcomes N. Arizona in 2019-20 season opener

Northern Arizona (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals…

Northern Arizona (0-0) vs. Arizona (0-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals are set to meet as Arizona gets the 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona went 10-21 last year and finished ninth in the Big Sky, while Arizona ended up 17-15 and finished eighth in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last year. The Wildcats offense put up 74 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against non-Pac-12 competition. Northern Arizona went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

