Arizona, Wake Forest meet in Wooden Legacy

Wake Forest (5-2) vs. Arizona (8-0) Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wake Forest (5-2) vs. Arizona (8-0)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest is set to take on Arizona in a Wooden Legacy game. Arizona earned a 92-82 win over Penn in its most recent game, while Wake Forest won 88-75 against Long Beach State in its last outing.

.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nico Mannion has directly created 43 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 22 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demon Deacons. Arizona has 64 assists on 105 field goals (61 percent) over its past three matchups while Wake Forest has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Arizona defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25 percent of all possessions, the 29th-best rate among Division I teams. Wake Forest has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.9 percent through seven games (ranking the Demon Deacons 332nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.