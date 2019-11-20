App State hosts Charlotte

Charlotte (2-1) vs. Appalachian State (3-3) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State…

Charlotte (2-1) vs. Appalachian State (3-3)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Charlotte in a non-conference matchup. Charlotte won 67-65 in overtime at home against Wake Forest on Sunday. Appalachian State lost 55-41 to UNC Greensboro on Monday.

STEPPING UP: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Isaac Johnson has put up 10 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the 49ers, Jahmir Young has averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Jordan Shepherd has put up 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State gets to the line more often than any other Sun Belt team. The Mountaineers have averaged 24.2 free throws per game this season.

