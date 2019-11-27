Allen lifts Georgia St. past Charlotte 81-78 in OT

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen had 17 points as Georgia State edged Charlotte 81-78 in overtime on Wednesday.

Justin Roberts and Damon Wilson added 16 points each for the Panthers.

Kane Williams had 12 points and seven assists for Georgia State (4-3).

Drew Edwards scored a career-high 24 points for the 49ers (2-3). Malik Martin added 15 points. Amidou Bamba had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Georgia State takes on Dartmouth at home on Tuesday. Charlotte faces South Carolina Upstate at home on Saturday.

