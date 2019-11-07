Akron goes up against WVU

Akron (1-0) vs. West Virginia (0-0) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays West…

Akron (1-0) vs. West Virginia (0-0)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays West Virginia in an early season matchup. Akron beat Malone by 17 at home on Tuesday. West Virginia went 15-21 last year and finished 10th in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Akron went 6-5 against schools outside its conference, while West Virginia went 9-6 in such games.

