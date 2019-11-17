Air Force takes on TCU

Air Force (2-1) vs. TCU (2-0) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force (2-1) vs. TCU (2-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and TCU both look to put winning streaks together . Air Force beat Army by 12 on the road in its last outing. TCU is coming off a 98-65 win at home over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: This game represents a Texas homecoming for Falcons junior Lavelle Scottie, who’s averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds this season. He’s been complemented nicely by Sid Tomes, who’s putting up 12 points and four rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Desmond Bane has averaged 25.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists while Kevin Samuel has put up 14.5 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive TCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.2 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate among Division I teams. Air Force has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.7 percent through three games (ranking the Falcons 321st).

