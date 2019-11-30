Agnew lifts North Alabama past Morehead St. 67-57

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Christian Agnew had 17 points and eight rebounds as North Alabama topped Morehead State 67-57 on Saturday.

Payton Youngblood had 16 points for North Alabama (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jamari Blackmon added 12 points. Mervin James had 12 rebounds for the home team.

James Baker had 14 points for the Eagles (4-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Jordan Walker added 12 points. Tyzhaun Claude had seven rebounds.

North Alabama plays Troy on the road on Wednesday. Morehead State matches up against IUPUI at home on Wednesday.

