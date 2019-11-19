ACU battles Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Abilene Christian (1-3) Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian…

Champion Christian College vs. Abilene Christian (1-3)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Abilene Christian lost 72-58 to UNLV in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Payten Ricks has averaged 16.3 points and three steals this year for Abilene Christian. Kolton Kohl has paired with Ricks with 10 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 7-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Wildcats scored 67.3 points per matchup across those 10 games.

