Home » NCAA Basketball » Abmas, Burns send Oral…

Abmas, Burns send Oral Roberts past SW Christian by 54 PTs

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 11:03 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Deondre Burns registered 17 points as Oral Roberts beat NAIA-member Southwestern Christian 99-45 on Monday night.

Max Abmas had 18 points for Oral Roberts (3-4). Aidan Saunders added 13 points. Ty Lazenby had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Charles Dickson had 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Richard Anderson added 11 points and six rebounds.

Oral Roberts plays Creighton on the road next Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up