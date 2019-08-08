Kentucky, Texas Tech top Cardinals’ non-conference schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville will visit rival Kentucky, host Michigan and face NCAA Tournament finalist Texas Tech in the…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville will visit rival Kentucky, host Michigan and face NCAA Tournament finalist Texas Tech in the nonconference portion of its basketball schedule.

The Cardinals will also meet Western Kentucky on Nov. 29 in Nashville before hosting the Wolverines on Dec. 3 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Louisville will follow against Texas Tech a week later in the Jimmy V Classic at New York’s Madison Square Garden before returning home against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 14. Non-league play will conclude Dec. 28 with its annual meeting against Kentucky in Lexington.

Other opponents include Youngstown State, North Carolina Central; USC Upstate and Akron at home in the Global Sports Shootout. Louisville will also host Indiana State and Miami (Ohio).

Louisville will visit Atlantic Coast Conference foe Miami on Nov. 5 in its earliest season opener ever. Its remaining ACC schedule hasn’t been finalized.

