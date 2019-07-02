LSU adds ex-Howard coach Nickelberry as assistant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade says he’s naming former Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry as a top Tigers assistant.

Nickelberry spent the past nine seasons as head coach at Howard and spent three seasons as Hampton’s head coach before that.

Wade says he’s been friends with Nickelberry for 15 years and considers him “a tremendous mentor and resource” for players.

The 54-year-old Nickelberry now joins a program where the head coach was suspended for the entire 2019 postseason because of concerns about recruiting tactics. The suspension followed the leak of a transcript of an FBI wire-tapped phone call between Wade and a man convicted of funneling illegal payments to families of prized recruits. Wade was reinstated in mid-April after meeting with top university officials and denying wrongdoing.

Nickelberry says joining LSU’s staff is a “bucket list” opportunity because he sees the Tigers as a rising Power 5 program with Final Four potential.

