Raiders sign top draftee Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders signed first-round draft picks Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram on Tuesday.

Ferrell, a defensive end from Clemson, was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in April. A three-year starter and two-time national champion, Ferrell started in all 44 games he played. He made 166 tackles, including 50 for loss, 27 sacks, had seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a Tiger.

Ferrell left Clemson as the second player in school history with two first-team All-America honors. In 2018, Ferrell won the Ted Hendricks Award given to the nation’s top defensive end. He made 55 tackles, including 20 for loss, with 11 1-2 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, with one returned for a touchdown. Ferrell was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

The contract for the first of Oakland’s three opening-round selections — running back Josh Jacobs went 24th overall and Abram was taken 27th — should be worth about $31 million over four years, given the NFL’s slotting system for draftees. The Raiders will have a fifth-year option.

Abram played two years at Mississippi State after beginning his career at Georgia. The safety led SEC defensive backs with 99 tackles as a senior and was a third-team All-American.

Oakland also signed second-rounder Trayvon Mullen, also from Clemson. The cornerback was selected 40th overall. He appeared in 41 games and made 26 starts at Clemson, totaling 93 tackles (68 solo), 4 1-2 tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed.

