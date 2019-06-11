202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Former Oregon guard Victor…

Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. transfers to Tennessee

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 4:03 pm 06/11/2019 04:03pm
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. has transferred to Tennessee and will play for the Volunteers in the 2020-21 season.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced Tuesday that Bailey will enroll in summer school. Bailey will sit out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4 Bailey is from Austin, Texas, and averaged 7.4 points and 19.1 minutes for Oregon last season. He shot 39.8% from 3-point range, 41% from the floor and 91% on free-throw attempts.

Bailey becomes the second former Pac-12 player to transfer to Tennessee in the offseason. The Vols also added former Arizona State center Uros Plavsic, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to become eligible this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!