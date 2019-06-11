202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Clemson basketball adds assistant…

Clemson basketball adds assistant Goins, grad transfer Mack

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 1:52 pm 06/11/2019 01:52pm
Share

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added ex-Quinnipiac assistant coach Anthony Goins to its staff and Alabama grad transfer Tevin Mack to its roster.

Goins replaces Steve Smith, a longtime staffer whose contract was not renewed after he was heard on an FBI wiretap during a federal trial into college basketball corruption.

Goins spent the past two seasons at Quinnipiac and has also worked with programs at Yale and Dartmouth.

Mack announced on Instagram that he’s finishing his college career with the Tigers. He committed to VCU out of high school then followed Rams coach Shaka Smart to Texas before playing a game. The 6-foot-6 Mack of Columbia spent two seasons with the Longhorns. He played last season at Alabama.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!