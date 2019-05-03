Purdue adds High Point guard Proctor as grad transfer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue has added graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor to their men’s basketball roster. Proctor will be eligible to play next season after earning all-Big South honors each of the past two…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue has added graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor to their men’s basketball roster.

Proctor will be eligible to play next season after earning all-Big South honors each of the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for High Point last season, topping the 20-point mark 17 times.

He also scored 16.4 points in 2017-18 at High Point. Proctor started his college career at Iona.

Coach Matt Painter says he expects Proctor to being experience, toughness and intelligence to Purdue. And he could help fill the void left by Carsen Edwards’ early departure for the NBA.

