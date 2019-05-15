202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Nebraska adds former Tennessee…

Nebraska adds former Tennessee forward Derrick Walker

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 10:32 pm 05/15/2019 10:32pm
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Tennessee forward Derrick Walker is transferring to Nebraska.

Nebraska announced Wednesday it has added Walker to its roster. Nebraska officials said Walker would sit out the 2019-20 season before playing for the Cornhuskers. Walker has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 0.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 5.3 minutes for Tennessee this past season. The 6-foot-8 Walker averaged 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 8.8 minutes as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement that “Derrick is a physical player who gives us skill and versatility in the post.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!