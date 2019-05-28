202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Joey Hauser transferring from…

Joey Hauser transferring from Marquette to Michigan State

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 7:04 pm 05/28/2019 07:04pm
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Marquette forward Joey Hauser is transferring to Michigan State.

The Spartans announced the addition of Hauser on Tuesday. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game as a freshman in 2018-19.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans recruited Hauser out of high school and are familiar with him. Hauser said in a statement that he can’t wait to take this next step in his career.

Hauser missed most of his senior season in high school following ankle surgery. He graduated early and enrolled at Marquette for the spring semester of 2018, when he redshirted.

The 6-foot-9 Hauser started 31 games for Marquette last season and averaged 29.2 minutes. He scored in double figures 17 times.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!