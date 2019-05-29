Iowa State signs Penn State’s Rasir Bolton

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Penn State basketball transfer Rasir Bolton has signed with Iowa State. The Cyclones announced on Wednesday that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points a game as a freshman last season, will join…

The Cyclones announced on Wednesday that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points a game as a freshman last season, will join the team this summer. Bolton will have three years of eligibility with the Cyclones — and he might even apply for a waiver to play next season for Iowa State instead of sitting it out per NCAA rules.

The 6-foot-2 Bolton appears to be the kind of high scoring shooting guard coach Steve Prohm had been searching for after losing Talen Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton to the pros.

Bolton shot 36.1 % on 3s in his only season in State College, hitting 52 of them. He led the Big Ten in free throws at 87.6 % and scored at least 20 points four times.

Bolton also earned an academic achievement award from the Nittany Lions.

Bolton “had a tremendous freshman year at Penn State and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow here at Iowa State. Rasir has a chance to be a terrific player for our program,” Prohm said.

Should Bolton be eligible to play next season, he’d likely join Tyrese Haliburton and Colorado State transfer Prentiss Nixon in a rebuilt but promising backcourt.

