202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Dennis Rodman's son will…

Dennis Rodman’s son will play for Washington State

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 4:07 pm 05/24/2019 04:07pm
Share

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman has committed to play at Washington State.

DJ Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Juan Capistrano, California, is the latest player to join new coach Kyle Smith’s team.

Rodman played two seasons at JSerra Catholic High School, where he averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a senior.

Rodman is the sixth member of Smith’s first recruiting class, which includes Australian point guard Ryan Rapp, Ukrainian center Volodymyr Markovetskyy and Colorado State grad transfer Deion James.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!