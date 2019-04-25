202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Vanderbilt announces it has…

Vanderbilt announces it has signed guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 5:01 pm 04/25/2019 05:01pm
Share
Sierra Canyon forward Kenyon Martin Jr., is congratulated by NBA Hall Of Famer Scottie Pippen in the closing moments of the boys' Open Division high school championship basketball game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Sierra Canyon won 75-62. Pippen's son Scotty Pippen Jr. also plays for Sierra Canyon. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse’s first signee as Vanderbilt’s head coach is the son of a Hall of Famer.

Vanderbilt announced Thursday that Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Commodores.

Pippen verbally committed to Vanderbilt in January, when Bryce Drew was still coaching the Commodores. The point guard from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, stuck to his verbal commitment and signed with Vanderbilt even after Drew was fired and Stackhouse was hired.

Stackhouse said in a university release that “Scotty is a dynamic point guard who has the ability and poise to make an immediate impact on our roster.”

Drew was fired March 22 after Vanderbilt went 9-23 and closed the season with 20 straight losses. Vanderbilt announced April 5 it had hired Stackhouse, who had been working as a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
jerry stackhouse NCAA Basketball Other Sports News scottie pippen scotty pippen jr. Sports vanderbilt
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!