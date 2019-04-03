UNC freshman Coby White declares for NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Coby White is entering the NBA draft. White announced his decision on social media Wednesday, saying “this year, this school, this experience has prepared me for the…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Coby White is entering the NBA draft.

White announced his decision on social media Wednesday, saying “this year, this school, this experience has prepared me for the next phase of my basketball journey.”

White averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while helping the Tar Heels earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is unclear if he signed with an agent.

He projects as a first-round pick and joins classmate Nassir Little, who declared for the draft two days earlier.

Coach Roy Williams called him “one of the most exciting young players in the game” and says he is “going to enjoy watching him play at the next level.”

