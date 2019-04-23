Prosecutor: Greed fueled college basketball coaches’ bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says greed led a fledgling manager of basketball players to bribe college coaches, but defense lawyers say it was all an FBI setup. The characterizations came during opening statements…

The characterizations came during opening statements Tuesday in the second trial to result from an investigation that’s exposed a seedy side of college basketball recruitment.

On trial are business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli Mark says Dawkins gave envelopes stuffed with cash to coaches who Code brought to him.

He said the men made payouts to coaches at South Carolina, Arizona, USC, Creighton and TCU.

Four former assistant coaches have pleaded guilty to charges and are awaiting trial.

Defense lawyers argued that both men resisted paying bribes when an undercover FBI agent pressured them.

