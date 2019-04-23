202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Prosecutor: Greed fueled college…

Prosecutor: Greed fueled college basketball coaches’ bribes

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 11:53 am 04/23/2019 11:53am
Share
FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Christian Dawkins arrives at federal court in New York. A prosecutor says greed led a fledgling manager of basketball players to bribe college coaches but defense lawyers say it was all an FBI setup. The characterizations came during opening statements Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the second trial to result from a prosecution that has exposed a seedy side of college basketball recruitment. On trial are business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says greed led a fledgling manager of basketball players to bribe college coaches, but defense lawyers say it was all an FBI setup.

The characterizations came during opening statements Tuesday in the second trial to result from an investigation that’s exposed a seedy side of college basketball recruitment.

On trial are business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli Mark says Dawkins gave envelopes stuffed with cash to coaches who Code brought to him.

He said the men made payouts to coaches at South Carolina, Arizona, USC, Creighton and TCU.

Four former assistant coaches have pleaded guilty to charges and are awaiting trial.

Defense lawyers argued that both men resisted paying bribes when an undercover FBI agent pressured them.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!