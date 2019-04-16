202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Nielsen's top programs for…

Nielsen’s top programs for April 8-14

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 2:30 pm 04/16/2019 02:30pm
Share

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 19.72 million.

2. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.82 million.

3. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 11.76 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.72 million.

5. “The Code,” CBS, 8.14 million.

6. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.09 million.

7. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.62 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.6 million.

9. “NCAA Basketball Pre-Game Show,” CBS, 7.47 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.32 million.

11. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.26 million.

12. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.98 million.

13. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 6.92 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.87 million.

15. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.83 million.

16. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.82 million.

17. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.79 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.7 million.

19. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 6.5 million.

20. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.15 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News TV News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!