Michigan State adds forward Julius Marble to 3-player class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has added a third player to its basketball recruiting class.

Julius Marble signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play for coach Tom Izzo next season. The 6-foot-8 forward will be a relatively unheralded freshman along with highly touted guard Mark Watts and forward Malik Hall on a talented and experienced team .

Marble averaged 16.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season at Dallas Jesuit. He is ranked No. 366 overall in 247 Sports composite national rankings.

Izzo says Marble reminds him of former Spartans standout Andre Hutson, who helped Michigan State win its second national championship in 2000, because he can shoot 3-pointers and score in the lane with low-post moves.

