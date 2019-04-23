202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Michigan says Jordan Poole…

Michigan says Jordan Poole staying in draft

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 7:28 pm 04/23/2019 07:28pm
Share
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts as he runs off the court at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says guard Jordan Poole is staying in the NBA draft.

The school announced earlier this month that Poole, Charles Matthews and Iggy Brazdeikis were declaring for the draft, although they still had the option of coming back to the Wolverines. Since then, Matthews has announced that he would indeed be leaving school, and now Poole is departing as well.

Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team in scoring this past season at 12.8 points per game. His most memorable moment for the Wolverines came as a freshman, when he made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Houston and send Michigan to the Sweet 16. The Wolverines ended up going all the way to the national title game in 2018.

“It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Poole said in a statement tweeted by the basketball program. “I feel I am ready to go after that dream.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
jordan poole michigan basketball NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!