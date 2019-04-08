202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Maryland forward Jalen Smith…

Maryland forward Jalen Smith to return for sophomore season

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 11:26 am 04/08/2019 11:26am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Maryland forward Jalen Smith reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Maryland’s success in the postseason could depend heavily on the performance of Smith, a lanky freshman who has both shined and struggled for the No. 21 Terrapins. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Jalen Smith will return for his sophomore year rather than enter his name in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10 Smith had five double-doubles this season and averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds in Maryland’s two games in the NCAA Tournament.

Smith announced his decision Monday, saying, “This past season was an amazing experience and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for our team.”

He averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 33 games as a freshman.

Coach Mark Turgeon said, “Jalen did so many great things for our program this season, and his potential was on full display in the NCAA Tournament.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!