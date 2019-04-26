202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Longtime women's basketball official…

Longtime women’s basketball official June Courteau retiring

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 3:21 pm 04/26/2019 03:21pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2007, file photo, Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt, left, questions a call on one of her players to referee June Courteau, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana State, in Baton Rouge, La. A member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Courteau is retiring as the NCAA's national coordinator of officiating after 51 years as a women's basketball official. The NCAA said Friday, April 26, 2019, her retirement takes effect May 31. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — June Courteau is retiring as the NCAA’s national coordinator of women’s officiating after more than 40 years as a women’s basketball official.

The NCAA said Friday her retirement takes effect May 31.

Courteau was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. She officiated in 12 NCAA Women’s Final Fours, including five national championship games.

She handled games from 1968 to 2011. She officiated in the WNBA from 1997 to 2011 and worked the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!