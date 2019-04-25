202
Likely NBA top pick Zion Williamson referenced at NCAA trial

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 3:48 pm 04/25/2019 03:48pm
FILE - In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Duke forward Zion Williamson warms up before the start of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State, in Washington. The player widely projected to be the NBA draft’s top overall pick came up at a college basketball corruption trial as jurors heard a recording of a Clemson coach who seemed eager for help recruiting him. The charismatic Zion Williamson played one year at Duke before entering the draft scheduled for June. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The player widely projected to be the NBA draft’s top overall pick came up at a college basketball corruption trial as jurors heard a recording of a Clemson coach who seemed eager for help recruiting him.

The charismatic Zion Williamson played one year at Duke before entering the draft scheduled for June.

His name surfaced as recorded conversations were played Thursday at an aspiring agent and an amateur basketball coach’s criminal trial.

Prosecutors say the defendants teamed up with undercover FBI agents and a corrupt financial adviser to decide which college coaches should get money to steer players their way.

In a July 2017 recording, defendant Christian Dawkins was heard telling Clemson assistant coach Steve Smith he could help get Williamson’s family what it needed if Williamson attended Clemson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

