202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Kansas appeals De Sousa's…

Kansas appeals De Sousa’s 2-year suspension

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 2:23 pm 04/18/2019 02:23pm
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has officially appealed the NCAA’s two-year suspension of forward Silvio De Sousa that resulted from an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball.

The university said Thursday that De Sousa was suspended for most of the 2018-19 basketball season and all of the 2019-20 season “for alleged violations that he was unaware of and from which he did not benefit.” The school said it would have no further comment.

The Kansas City Star reports the appeal now goes to the NCAA’s Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. That committee’s ruling is final.

The NCAA found that De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, received a $2,500 payment from a “university booster and agent” and agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same person and an Adidas employee for securing De Sousa’s commitment to Kansas.

Kansas has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!