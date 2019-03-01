Youngstown St. seeks revenge on Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (9-21, 4-13) vs. Youngstown State (12-18, 8-9) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State seeks revenge on Cleveland State after dropping the first matchup in Cleveland.…

Cleveland State (9-21, 4-13) vs. Youngstown State (12-18, 8-9)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State seeks revenge on Cleveland State after dropping the first matchup in Cleveland. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Vikings outshot Youngstown State from the field 45.6 percent to 30.6 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers on the way to a 72-62 victory.

STEPPING UP: Youngstown State’s Darius Quisneberry has averaged 13.3 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 7.4 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Vikings, Tyree Appleby has averaged 16.9 points and 5.6 assists while Jaalam Hill has put up 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Appleby has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Cleveland State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Youngstown State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 73.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vikings have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) over its past three contests while Cleveland State has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.

