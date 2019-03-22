Xavier meets Texas in NIT second round

No. 3 seed Xavier (19-15) vs. No. 2 seed Texas (17-16) NIT Second Round, Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Xavier is set to face off against Texas…

No. 3 seed Xavier (19-15) vs. No. 2 seed Texas (17-16)

NIT Second Round, Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier is set to face off against Texas in the second round of the NIT. Texas earned a 79-73 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday, while Xavier won 78-64 against Toledo on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas’ Kerwin Roach II, Dylan Osetkowski and Jaxson Hayes have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Longhorns points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MARSHALL: Naji Marshall has connected on 26.9 percent of the 167 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas is 0-7 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Xavier is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Musketeers are 14-15 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams.

