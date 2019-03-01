Wyoming looks for home win vs Air Force

Air Force (12-15, 7-8) vs. Wyoming (6-22, 2-13) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its fourth straight win over Air Force at Arena-Auditorium. The last victory for the Falcons…

Air Force (12-15, 7-8) vs. Wyoming (6-22, 2-13)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its fourth straight win over Air Force at Arena-Auditorium. The last victory for the Falcons at Wyoming was a 55-53 win on Feb. 25, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Justin James has put up 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Cowboys. Jake Hendricks is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10 points per game. The Falcons are led by Lavelle Scottie, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: James has either made or assisted on 77 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Wyoming has an assist on 29 of 57 field goals (50.9 percent) over its past three contests while Air Force has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Air Force’s offense has turned the ball over 13.7 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.

