WVU, Texas Tech meet in Big 12 quarters

No. 10 seed West Virginia (13-19, 5-14) vs. No. 2 seed Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4) Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia is set…

No. 10 seed West Virginia (13-19, 5-14) vs. No. 2 seed Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia is set to match up against Texas Tech in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. Texas Tech won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 4, when the Red Raiders outshot West Virginia 52.6 percent to 23.1 percent and made five more 3-pointers on the way to a 31-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens and Brandone Francis have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Red Raiders points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: J. Culver has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 23-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Red Raiders are 3-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: West Virginia’s Lamont West has attempted 169 3-pointers and connected on 32 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. The West Virginia offense has turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 327th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.