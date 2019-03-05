WVU looks for home win vs Iowa State

Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) vs. West Virginia (11-18, 3-13) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa State at WVU Coliseum. The…

Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) vs. West Virginia (11-18, 3-13)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa State at WVU Coliseum. The last victory for the Cyclones at West Virginia was a 74-72 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa State’s Marial Shayok, Michael Jacobson and Nick Weiler-Babb have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

SHAYOK CAN SHOOT: Shayok has connected on 39 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Iowa State is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 20-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. West Virginia has an assist on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Iowa State has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Iowa State offense has turned the ball over on 15.9 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-best mark in Division I. 22.7 percent of all West Virginia possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Mountaineers are ranked 335th, nationally).

