Wofford faces ETSU in SoCon semis

East Tennessee State (24-8, 14-5) vs. Wofford (27-4, 19-0)

Southern Conference Tourney Semifinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State is set to take on Wofford with a spot in the SoCon championship game up for grabs. Wofford won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 7, when the Terriers shot 50 percent from the field while holding East Tennessee State to just 42 percent en route to the 78-76 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wofford’s Fletcher Magee has averaged 20.4 points while Cameron Jackson has put up 14.4 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Jeromy Rodriguez has averaged 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds while Bo Hodges has put up 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

MIGHTY MAGEE: Magee has connected on 42.3 percent of the 333 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 27 for 53 over his last five games. He’s also converted 91.8 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: East Tennessee State’s Tray Boyd III has attempted 201 3-pointers and connected on 38.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 22 over the past three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. Wofford has an assist on 51 of 99 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three contests while East Tennessee State has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL TERRIERS: The diligent Wofford offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 16th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.3 percent of all East Tennessee State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

