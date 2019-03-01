WKU looks to extend streak vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (17-10, 9-6) vs. Western Kentucky (17-12, 10-6) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern…

Southern Miss (17-10, 9-6) vs. Western Kentucky (17-12, 10-6)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Miss. In its last six wins against the Golden Eagles, Western Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points. Southern Miss’ last win in the series came on Nov. 10, 2012, a 67-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Charles Bassey has averaged a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Hilltoppers. Taveion Hollingsworth is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Cortez Edwards, who is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Tyree Griffin has accounted for 47 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Western Kentucky is 6-0 when it makes nine or more 3-pointers and 11-12 when it falls shy of that mark. Southern Miss is 9-0 when it hits at least nine from long range and 8-10 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hilltoppers are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 11-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 9-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 8-10 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Southern Miss offense has turned the ball over on 15.2 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 20 percent of all Western Kentucky possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Hilltoppers are ranked 264th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.