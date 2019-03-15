Wisconsin faces Nebraska in Big Ten quarters

Nebraska (18-15, 8-14) vs. No. 4 seed Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6) Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, United Center, Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Ten semifinals is up for grabs as…

Nebraska (18-15, 8-14) vs. No. 4 seed Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6)

Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, United Center, Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Ten semifinals is up for grabs as Nebraska and Wisconsin prepare to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 29, when the Badgers outshot Nebraska 43.6 percent to 28.3 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to an 11-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ has averaged 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 11.9 points. For the Cornhuskers, James Palmer Jr. has averaged 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while Isaiah Roby has put up 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Happ has directly created 46 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Nebraska is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cornhuskers are 10-15 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nebraska’s Glynn Watson Jr. has attempted 185 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 11 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-best rate in the nation. The Wisconsin defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 281st among Division I teams).

