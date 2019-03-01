William & Mary looks to extend streak vs JMU

William & Mary (13-16, 9-8) vs. James Madison (13-17, 6-11) JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its fifth straight conference win against James Madison. William…

William & Mary (13-16, 9-8) vs. James Madison (13-17, 6-11)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its fifth straight conference win against James Madison. William & Mary’s last CAA loss came against the Hofstra Pride 93-87 on Feb. 9. James Madison lost 73-58 loss at home to Elon in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: James Madison’s Stuckey Mosley has averaged 17.2 points while Matt Lewis has put up 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Tribe, Nathan Knight has averaged 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Justin Pierce has put up 14.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Knight has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 52 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: William & Mary is 0-7 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. James Madison is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: William & Mary’s Matt Milon has attempted 209 3-pointers and connected on 38.8 percent of them, and is 18 for 40 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 70.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Tribe have pushed that total to 71.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.