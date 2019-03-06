Weber State looks to sweep Idaho

Idaho (5-24, 2-16) vs. Weber State (16-13, 10-8) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes for the season sweep over Idaho after winning the previous matchup in Moscow.…

Idaho (5-24, 2-16) vs. Weber State (16-13, 10-8)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes for the season sweep over Idaho after winning the previous matchup in Moscow. The teams last went at it on Dec. 31, when Idaho made only 17 free throws on 19 attempts while the Wildcats hit 26 of 31 on the way to a six-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Idaho’s Jared Rodriguez, Cameron Tyson and RayQuawndis Mitchell have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trevon Allen has accounted for 41 percent of all Idaho field goals over the last three games. Allen has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-9 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 16-4 when it scores at least 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Weber State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 11-13 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 79.9 points per game.

