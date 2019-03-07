Weatherspoon, Miss. St. host A&M

Texas A&M (13-16, 6-11) vs. Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Savion Flagg and Texas A&M will take on Quinndary…

Texas A&M (13-16, 6-11) vs. Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Savion Flagg and Texas A&M will take on Quinndary Weatherspoon and Mississippi State. The sophomore Flagg is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games. Q. Weatherspoon, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Wendell Mitchell, Christian Mekowulu and Josh Nebo have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Q. Weatherspoon has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas A&M is 9-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 4-16 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Mississippi State is 15-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 6-9 whenever teams score more than 68 on the Bulldogs.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 57.3.

RECENT GAMES: Texas A&M has scored 57.7 points and allowed 64.7 points over its last three games. Mississippi State has averaged 65.7 points while allowing 66.7 over its last three.

