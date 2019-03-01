Washington St. looks to sweep Cal

Washington State (11-17, 4-11) vs. Cal (6-22, 1-15) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State goes for the season sweep over Cal after winning the previous matchup in Pullman. The…

Washington State (11-17, 4-11) vs. Cal (6-22, 1-15)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State goes for the season sweep over Cal after winning the previous matchup in Pullman. The teams last played each other on Jan. 17, when the Cougars shot 53.6 percent from the field while holding Cal’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to an 82-59 victory.

STEPPING UP: Cal’s Justice Sueing has averaged 14.8 points and six rebounds while Paris Austin has put up 11.6 points and 4.5 assists. For the Cougars, Robert Franks has averaged 21.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while CJ Elleby has put up 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FRANKS IS A FORCE: Franks has connected on 39.6 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 11-10 when scoring at least 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Cal has an assist on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) over its past three outings while Washington State has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State as a team has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.

