Washington St. looks to end streak vs Oregon State

Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) vs. Washington State (11-19, 4-13)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks to extend Washington State’s conference losing streak to five games. Washington State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Colorado Buffaloes 76-74 on Feb. 20. Oregon State fell 81-76 in overtime at Washington in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Washington State’s Robert Franks has averaged 21.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while CJ Elleby has put up 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 20.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Stephen Thompson Jr. has put up 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ethan Thompson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 11-11 when it scores at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Beavers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) over its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams.

