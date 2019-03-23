Washington meets UNC in Second Round

No. 9 seed Washington (27-8) vs. No. 1 seed North Carolina (28-6) NCAA Tournament Second Round, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Washington and North Carolina will meet in a NCAA…

No. 9 seed Washington (27-8) vs. No. 1 seed North Carolina (28-6)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and North Carolina will meet in a NCAA second round game. North Carolina earned an 88-73 win over Iona in its most recent game, while Washington walked away with a 78-61 win against Utah State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Jaylen Nowell has connected on 44.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-5 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 28-1 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Heels. North Carolina has an assist on 45 of 94 field goals (47.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Washington has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Washington defense has held opponents to just 64.3 points per game, the 29th-lowest in Division I. North Carolina has given up an average of 72.9 points through 34 games (ranked 208th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.