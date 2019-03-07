W. Michigan looks to end streak vs C. Michigan

Central Michigan (20-10, 9-8) vs. Western Michigan (8-22, 2-15) University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games.…

Central Michigan (20-10, 9-8) vs. Western Michigan (8-22, 2-15)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to extend Western Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Western Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Miami RedHawks 84-79 on Feb. 16. Central Michigan fell 89-86 at home to Northern Illinois in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Western Michigan’s Seth Dugan has averaged 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while Michael Flowers has put up 15.8 points. For the Chippewas, Larry Austin Jr. has averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Shawn Roundtree has put up 16.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Austin has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-17 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 73.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Central Michigan’s Roundtree has attempted 147 3-pointers and has connected on 40.1 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas 18th among Division I teams. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 75.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 253rd overall).

