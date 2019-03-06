VMI faces WCU in SoCon tourney

No. 9 seed Western Carolina (7-24, 4-14) vs. No. 8 seed VMI (10-20, 4-14) Southern Conference Tourney First Round, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina is set…

No. 9 seed Western Carolina (7-24, 4-14) vs. No. 8 seed VMI (10-20, 4-14)

Southern Conference Tourney First Round, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina is set to match up against VMI in the first round of the SoCon tournament. In the regular season, VMI won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when the Keydets outshot Western Carolina 44.6 percent to 41.8 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a five-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: VMI’s Bubba Parham has averaged 20.8 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Carlos Dotson has averaged 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while Kameron Gibson has put up 13.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: B. Parham has accounted for 47 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-16 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 78.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Keydets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. VMI has an assist on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three games while Western Carolina has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI is ranked second in the SoCon with an average of 73.1 possessions per game.

