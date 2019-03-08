Vermont meets Maine in America East quarters

No. 8 seed Maine (5-26, 3-13) vs. No. 1 seed Vermont (24-6, 14-2) America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Vermont are set…

No. 8 seed Maine (5-26, 3-13) vs. No. 1 seed Vermont (24-6, 14-2)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Vermont are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the America East tourney. In the regular season, Vermont won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Catamounts outshot Maine 58.3 percent to 41.5 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 23-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Anthony Lamb has averaged 20.8 points, eight rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Catamounts. Complementing Lamb is Ernie Duncan, who is maintaining an average of 14.3 points per game. The Black Bears have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13.3 points.

INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 29.4 percent of the 177 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Maine has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.5 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Vermont has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.2 points while giving up 52.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Vermont has 31 assists on 71 field goals (43.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Maine has assists on 43 of 65 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 63.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts 20th among Division I teams. The Maine offense has averaged 62.3 points through 31 games (ranked 316th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.