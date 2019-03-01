Vermont looks to extend streak vs Stony Brook

Stony Brook (23-6, 11-3) vs. Vermont (22-6, 12-2) Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Stony Brook. In…

Stony Brook (23-6, 11-3) vs. Vermont (22-6, 12-2)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Stony Brook. In its last six wins against the Seawolves, Vermont has won by an average of 14 points. Stony Brook’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2016, an 80-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb has averaged 21.4 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while Ernie Duncan has put up 14.6 points. For the Seawolves, Akwasi Yeboah has averaged 17.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while Elijah Olaniyi has put up 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

ACCURATE AKWASI: Yeboah has connected on 33.3 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Vermont has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 52.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seawolves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Catamounts. Vermont has 31 assists on 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Vermont offense has turned the ball over on just 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 30th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.7 percent of all Stony Brook possessions have resulted in a turnover.

