Vandy looks to knock off No. 10 LSU

Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17) vs. No. 10 LSU (25-5, 15-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 LSU looks to give Vanderbilt its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Vanderbilt’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils 81-65 on Dec. 17, 2018. LSU has won its last four games against conference opponents.

STEPPING UP: Saben Lee and Simi Shittu have led the Commodores. Lee is averaging 12.4 points and four assists while Shittu is putting up 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Tremont Waters and Naz Reid. Waters has averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 steals while Reid has put up 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lee has accounted for 42 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Lee has 11 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 75.

COLD SPELL: Vanderbilt has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 69.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense is ranked 24th overall by scoring 81.7 points per game this year. Vanderbilt has only averaged 69 points per game, which ranks 250th.

